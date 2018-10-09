Third serious assault on Rampart Lane in Dundalk in a month

Gardaí have made an appeal for information, following a third serious late-night assault on Rampart Lane, Dundalk, in the last month.

Last Thursday, October 4, between 3 and 4am, a female was assaulted and robbed.

She was walking towards the Ramparts when three to four males in dark clothes knocked her unconscious.

When she awoke, her handbag, containing cash and medication was gone.

The woman was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she was treated for a dislocated thumb and abrasions to her face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or Dundalk Garda Station.

This is the third serious unrelated assault to have taken place at night in the area over the past month.

At the beginning of September, a 51-year-old man was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital with head injuries after he was savagely beaten by a man with an iron bar. The victim was walking down Ramparts Lane at 1am when he was set upon.

A 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a similar attack in the early hours of last Monday morning, October 1.

The young man was walking home at around 2am when he was approached by a group of males who physically assaulted him.

He suffered bruising, cuts to his face and had pains in his ribcage.

It is not known, however, if these attacks are in any way related.