Man (26) beaten by gang of thugs on Rampart Lane, Dundalk

A 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital by ambulance after he was assaulted on Rampart Lane in Dundalk town centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

The young man was walking home along Rampart Lane around 2am when he was approached by a group of males who beat him up.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda as a precautionary measure after he suffered bruising, cuts to his face and had pains in his ribcage.