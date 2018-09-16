Garda appeal after masked men tresspass at Castlebellingham home

Gardaí have made an appeal for information after a trespassing incident in Castlebellingham last night, involving masked men.

As has been reported by LMFM News this morning, the home owner took to Facebook to share images of the men, saying two and possibly three men, called to his house at around 8.30 pm last night.

According to the reports, the men are said to have tried to break into the house but fled when they realised there was someone in the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Castlebellingham or Ardee or call the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.