Welcome Pope Francis to Ireland in style with these t-shirts spotted in Dundalk

If you're counting down the days to the papal visit this August then you should nip into Dunnes Stores and nab yourself a commemorative t-shirt.

The stylin' tees, modelled above by local lads Charles and Andrew Hendy from the band TPM, were spotted in The Marshes Shopping Centre, but are available in Dunnes Stores across Louth and Ireland.

The t-shirts are available in four designs, are priced at €8 and come with a free flag. What more could you ask for?

Pope Francis is due to visit Ireland later this year for what will be the first papal visit since Pope John Paul's 1979 trip.

He will attend part of the 9th World Meeting of Families (WMOF) which will take place from the 21st to the 26th of August in Dublin.

