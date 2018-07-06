Funny

Dundalk shop unveils hilarious Pope Francis visit sweets

Dealz on Earl Street in Dundalk have unveiled possibly the funniest confectionery memorabilia ahead of Pope Francis' upcoming visit to Ireland.

Their new range of lollipops are fantastically titled 'LolliPOPE', and include a picture of Pope Francis smiling on them for good measure.

We can only hope the man himself gets to sample one on his visit.

Brilliant.