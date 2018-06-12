New Frontiers for DkIT's start- up businesses

The New Frontiers Entrepreneur Development Programme Phase 2 launch took place recently at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

New Frontiers is Enterprise Ireland’s Entrepreneur Development Programme for early stage start -ups and is delivered at a local level by the Regional Development Centre in Dundalk in conjunction with Invent at Dublin City University.

Phase 2 brings together 15 ambitious start-ups from Louth, Monaghan, Meath, Cavan and North Dublin with a single vision - to grow and scale a business that will trade internationally.

Over the next 6 months the businesses, who operate in a wide range of sectors, some already trading with employees, will receive intensive business training, financial support and mentorship from Enterprise Ireland as well as having full access to the research facilities and expert panels of both DkIT and DCU Invent.

With a total of 53 applications being received, the 15 start ups recruited had to undergo a rigorous selection process to secure their place on the programme. The volume of applications received demonstrates that entrepreneurship is still very much a career path for many in the North East.

“The New Frontiers Programme is an excellent platform to develop, test and grow a fledgling start-up idea while also gaining advice and support from mentors, industry experts and peers on the Programme,” Enterprise Ireland's Regional Director Aidan McKenna said. “I wish each participant every success.

"In many cases, this is the point where many participant’s take the leap of faith to work full-time on their ideas and fully embark on the entrepreneurial journey. I wish each participant every success and would like to congratulate them on successfully securing a place on Phase 2 of this years Programme.”

New Frontiers, which is now in its seventh year, is run nationally in 16 locations across Ireland. To date, the DkIT programme, which is run in collaboration with DCU Invent has supported 263 entrepreneurs assess the viability of their business idea via Phase 1 of the programme, with 63 of those progressing onto Phase 2.

Businesses supported by the programme now export to 59 countries around the globe.