Electoral officers to visit every home in Louth

Authorised Field Officers, representing Louth County Council, will soon begin calling to every household in the county to begin work on the Draft Register of Electors 2019/2020.

The officers will ascertain the number of occupants in each residence who are over the age of 18 and are untitled. You must be registered to vote to cast your vote in any local, general or presidential election, or referendum.

The information is being collated for the Draft Register of Electors 2019/2020 which will be published on November 1st 2018.

It will come into force on February 15th next year, ahead of the local elections.

The council say that in the event of an election or referendum before the Draft Register is published and you are not currently registered, have moved address or have since turned 18, you must complete a Supplement application form.

These forms can be obtained at www.louthcoco.ie or at any Louth County Council office in Dundalk, Ardee or Drogheda.