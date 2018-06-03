House in idyllic setting in Inniskeen village goes on market

A house in the middle of Partick Kavanagh’s Inniskeen, that will attract a lot of attention, has just gone on the market.

Milbrook, a five bedroom house standing on c.2.91 acres is as described by auctioneers Philip A. McArdle & Sons, as “beautifully located in a rural village setting enjoying the peace and tranquillity of the countryside yet minutes’ walk from all Village amenities.”

With the gardens fronting the Fane River and the land to the rear having frontage to the old Mill Race, there can be no denying the above statement.

Describing briefly the interior of the house, the property contains, vestibule, entrance hall, family room , dining room , sitting room , cloakroom , kitchen , pantry and cellar on the ground floor.

Upstairs the accommodation consists of 5 bedrooms, including one with en suite bathroom, and a separate bathroom.

The property enjoys river frontage and an abundance of wildlife from the surrounding lands.

For more information, contact Anthony McArdle at Philip A McArdle & Son Ltd.