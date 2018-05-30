Family friend of Cameron Reilly makes heartfelt plea to community

A friend of the Reilly family in Dunleer, whose son Cameron was murdered last weekend, has appealed to people in the Dunleer community to come forward with any information they may have on the tragic killing as the murder investigation continues.

Dunleer man Joe Torris took to Facebook to post his emotional plea saying: "Our community here in Dunleer respectfully ask for your help and support as we seek to console the Family of Cameron and encourage and support anyone who has information to come forward."

In the post, Joe explained how he knew Cameron as a child and had the "pleasure" of dealing with the fine young man and described the brutal murder as a "terrible act of violence", and called for the community to pull together.

He said: "I knew Cameron as a child and almost daily had the pleasure of dealing with him and his family. I watched him grow from a child to a boy then to a young teenager and could just now see the fine man he would become.

"The shadow of evil descended on Dunleer in the early hours of Saturday morning and took Cameron from his family and his community through an act of terrible violence. I still believe that there is no better place to live than Dunleer and this was proved again tonight by the outpouring of sympathy and support shown at the vigil. But our work as a community is far from done for Cameron."



Mr. Torris added: "I implore anyone who has any information to step up and give that information to the Gardai. If you are the person(s) who did this then admit it now and end the pain for the family and friends of Cameron.

"If you witnessed anything on that night then be brave and speak up for a boy who cannot speak for himself. If you are a parent or guardian and you know anything then please imagine it was your loved one for a moment. It's not my intention to offend and I hope I'm not overstepping. Rest With the Angel's Cameron."

The brutal murder of Dunleer teenager Cameron Reilly in the early hours of last Saturday morning has rocked the Louth parish to its core.

On Monday evening around 800 people from the community gathered to hold an emotional candlelight vigil in honour of the "kind and gentle" 18-year-old DkIT student.

Drogheda Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the events which led to the murder of Dunleer teenager, Cameron Reilly.

The body of the 18-year-old, who had just sat his leaving cert last year, was discovered in a field in Dunleer on Saturday morning.

Gardaí say they are now seeking youths which were seen socialising with Cameron before the murder.

He was said to have visible injuries to his neck and Gardai are currently trying to determine if the Dunleer teen was strangled whilst in the company of a group of youths.

