Dunleer parish grieve at candlelit vigil for murdered teen Cameron Reilly

The brutal murder of Dunleer teenager Cameron Reilly in the early hours of last Saturday morning has rocked the Louth parish to its core.

Yesterday evening around 800 people from the community gathered to hold an emotional candlelight vigil in honour of the "kind and gentle" 18-year-old DkIT student.

A scene from last night's vigil

At the vigil, which was held in St. Brigid's Church in Dunleer, Cameron's distraught mum Tracy Glass, his dad Patrick, his grandparents and many of his fellow students from DkIT paid their respects to the young man who died in violent circumstances.

One social media commenter who echoed the sentiments of many said: "Unbelievable and dreadful. A young life taken away. Condolences to the Reilly and Glass family."

Another local who attended the vigil said: "Thank you for last night it wasbeautifull & very touching, as you know the community is in shock but last night we all showed solidarity for Cameron his family & friends & as a community."

In a heartbreaking comment posted on the Dunleer Parish Facebook page yesterday Cameron's mother Tracy said: “Thank you to each and every one of you our hearts are broken in a million pieces .Xxx my beautiful son love u to the moon and back xxx”.

A note left at the vigil in Dunleer yesterday evening

In a statement from Cameron’s former college, Dr. Michael Mulvey, DkIT President, described the young Dunleer man as a “popular and dedicated student” adding that the “tragic” nature of his death had touched all at the Institute, particularly his former classmates and lecturers within the Department of Hospitality.

The DkIT President said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news about the death of DkIT student, Cameron Reilly. On behalf of the entire Institute, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

Messages left for Cameron at the vigil in Dunleer

MURDER INVESTIGATION

Drogheda Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the events which led to the murder of Dunleer teenager, Cameron Reilly.

The body of the 18-year-old, who had just sat his leaving cert last year, was discovered in a field in Dunleer on Saturday morning.

Gardaí say they are now seeking youths which were seen socialising with Cameron before the murder.

He was said to have visible injuries to his neck and Gardai are currently trying to determine if the Dunleer teen was strangled whilst in the company of a group of youths.

On Sunday, Gardaí confirmed that they are looking for Mr Reilly’s mobile phone as they believe it was either “stolen or removed” before his body was found by a dog walker on Saturday at 8am.

Speaking at Drogheda Garda Station Inspector John O’Flaherty said: “We are particularly appealing for assistance from the public to locate Cameron’s phone, an Apple iPhone 8X (64GB) with a green hard back cover, space grey in colour.

“We would ask home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property including wheelie bins and waste skips. We would also ask anyone offered a phone for sale as described to contact us.”

Drogheda Gardaí reported Cameron was last seen in the vicinity of Ardee Road, Dunleer at approximately 12.30am on

Saturday morning 26th May and appealed to anyone who might have information on his whereabouts between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning to contact them on 041-9874200 or on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.