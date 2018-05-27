Dunleer murder victim named

The teenage murder victim, whose body was discovered in Dunleer on Saturday morning, has been named by The Sun newspaper as Cameron Reilly.

According to The Sun, the 18 year old man was understood to have completed his Leaving Cert last year.

Gardaí are appealing for information and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm on Friday afternoon and 8.30am on Saturday morning to contact them.

A murder investigation has been launched into the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

