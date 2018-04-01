Go ahead given to Rock Celtic for new Schoolboys Pitch in Blackrock

The go ahead to develop a new schoolboys pitch has been granted to Blackrock's Rock Celtic, according to a post on the club's Facebook page today.

According to the club, the new pitch will be behind the old AOH hall in Cockle hill and the club hopes that "all going well it should be in place for next season."

This will be very welcome news for the club, who on Friday beat Kentstown FC 2-1, with goals from David Ward and Derek Delaney.