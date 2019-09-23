Talking points from Naomh Moninne's thrilling senior hurling final win over St. Fechin's

MAIN MAN

Darren O'Hanrahan

Feidhelm Joyce and Graham Harrington were outstanding for Moninne, but Darren O’Hanrahan was a relentless source of energy and passion.

The midfielder was the award’s worthy winner.

TURNING POINT

Donal Connolly’s save from Bob Grace’s shot left Moninne just two behind as opposed to what would have seemed like an unassailable five.

The winners responded with five points on the trot.

TALKING POINT

A game of talking points, but hurling was the real winner on a damp day.

It was a tremendous exhibition of great score-taking, attacking and defensive plays, and ultra-commitment.

All-Ireland final referee James Owens must surely have been impressed.

REF WATCH

Owens was almost unnoticeable, allowing the game to flow and having no bearing over the outcome.

His quality was clear.

