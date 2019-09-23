Talking points from Geraldines' SFC final victory over Cooley Kickhams

HIGHLIGHT

Rebecca Carr’s array of points were a sight to behold on a memorable day for Geraldines.

The Louth star’s almost lazy striking style is hugely attractive to the eye and time after time she appeared at ease when caressing the ball over the top.

Carr gave an exhibition and her performance is what this final will be remembered for as far as The Democrat is concerned.

LOWLIGHT

There were a high number of stoppages in the game which didn’t aid its flow, particularly during the first half.

Referee David Loughran, who had a good game, certainly isn’t to blame, but the stop-start nature, nonetheless, did nothing to boost the tone of the match.

TURNING POINT

It’s difficult to pinpoint one moment upon which the match shifted, as it always appeared to be in Geraldines’ favour.

The winners’ shut-down of their defence during the second half was, of course, pivotal as it seemed as though Cooley’s only way of winning would be via adding to their three first half goals.

MAIN PLAYER

The Player of the Match winner: Rebecca Carr.

The No.9’s driving runs forced numerous incisions in Cooley’s stretched defence, while her finishing was of a lethally high standard. There was truly no contest where the individual accolade was concerned.

REF WATCH

St. Patrick’s clubman David Loughran handled the affair very well.

Although forced to hand out sin-bins to players on both teams, he allowed the game to flow as much as possible, while his display certainly wasn’t decisive in the outcome.

A job well done.

WHAT’S NEXT

Geraldines are out against Wicklow opposition this weekend as they bid to arrest Louth’s disappointing run of representation in the Leinster Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MATCH REPORT

CLICK HERE FOR REACTION