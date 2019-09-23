Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC
LISTEN | 'It's just a dream to win with all these girls' - jubilant Gers star Carr
Geraldines secured their first Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC title on Sunday, when seeing off Cooley Kickhams in a repeat of last year's final.
Rebecca Carr was the Player of the Match, having scored 0-10, and she spoke with The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly afterwards.
Listen above!
Click here for the match report.
