Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC

LISTEN | 'It's just a dream to win with all these girls' - jubilant Gers star Carr

Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC

Caoimhín Reilly, at St. Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly, at St. Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

LISTEN | 'It's just a dream to win with all these girls' - jubilant Gers star Carr

Geraldines secured their first Halpenny Travel Louth LGFA SFC title on Sunday, when seeing off Cooley Kickhams in a repeat of last year's final.

Rebecca Carr was the Player of the Match, having scored 0-10, and she spoke with The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly afterwards.

Listen above!

Click here for the match report.