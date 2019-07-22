Callan leads the way for Lannléire in JFC win over Stabannon

Anglo Printer JFC group one

Lannléire 2-12 Stabannon Parnells 0-3

Lannléire easily accounted for opponents Stabannon Parnells in their group one encounter in Haggardstown on Friday night.

The Dunleer men will go into their final game against Cuchulainn Gaels knowing that victory will see them book a place in the last eight, while also ensuring that Stabannon go through to the knockout stages.

Lannléire went into the game as favourites and despite the incessant rain they justified that tag with a comfortable win which was based on an impressive first half display.

Despite the poor conditions, Mark Gilsenan’s side were in fine form in the opening period and kicked some good points through Pierce Hawkins, Colin Murphy and Paul Callan.

On 20 minutes they put together another fine move that resulted in Callan finding the net to see his side lead by 1-10 to 0-1 at the break.

Stabannon came out in the second half hoping to provide a stronger challenge, but their hopes all but disappeared inside the opening minute when Mark Dunne fired a low shot past Anto Byrne for the second goal of the night.

That score put the game beyond any lingering doubt and the remainder of the game proved to be a rather tame affair. With the conditions making it difficult for both teams, they only managed to add two further points each as the Dunleer men ran out easy winners.

Lannléire: Craig Devlin; Jason Torris, Paul McGeough, Caoimhín Maher; Paul Doyle, Briain McGuinness, Gary Monaghan (0-1); Ian Mulroy, Pierce Hawkins (0-2); Alan Murphy (0-1), Niall Lennon (0-1), Mark Dunne (1-0); Colin Murphy (0-3), Bob Murphy, Paul Callan (1-4)

Subs: Killian Gregory for C Murphy; Thomas Doyle for Doyle

Stabannon Parnells: Anto Byrne; Alan Lynch, Seán Halpenny, Fintan Martin; Thomas Campbell, Eamonn Callaghan, Stephen Barry; Aonghus Giggins (0-1), Colm Giggins; Cathal Halpenny, David Cluskey, Niall Cluskey; Wayne Lynch, Robbie Callaghan (0-2), Peter Shearman

Subs: Cathal Sweeney for Halpenny, Barry Sweeney for W Lynch, Patrick Bell for Callaghan, Barry Lynch for Martin, Cathal Reynolds for Shearman

Referee: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines)