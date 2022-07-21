Deaths in Louth- 21 July

The death has occurred of Billy McGIVERN St. Helena Park, George's Quay, Dundalk, Louth

Billy McGivern. Tuesday 19th July 2022. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Sarah, sisters Myrtle and Veronica (infancy), brothers Pat, Jim, Bobby and Hughie in March of this year.

Billy will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Rachel Matthews and Sally Cunningham, brother in-law Peter, sisters in-law Ann and Phil and her children Niall, Tadhg and Niamh, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home George's Quay from Friday 12noon to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly Marsh Road, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully, at Highfield Healthcare Nursing Home, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sisters Clare and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Georgina, sons Michael, Martin & Darren, daughters in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Anne and Margaret, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Marsh Road on Thursday and Friday from 6pm until 8pm each day. Removal Saturday to St Mary's Church, James' Street for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) GORMAN Donaghmore, Dundalk, Louth, A91 VPK3

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Gorman, Donaghmore, Kilkerley and formerly Shanmullagh, HBX peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by his loving family.

Dear son of the late Tom and Mary Gorman and beloved husband of Una. Adored father of Ciaran, Anna-Marie (Bell), Aisling and Majella. Much loved brother of John, Tom, Jane (Lawless), Kathleen (McGinn) Michael, Jimmy, Phil, Bernadette (Lambe), Gerry, Peter, Martin and predeceased by Monica (Callan); sadly missed by daughter in law Edel, son in law Glen and Aisling’s partner Mark, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends particularly in the Vintage Society.

Reposing at Magee Funeral Home, Inniskeen from 4pm to 8pm tomorrow Thursday 21st and 4pm to 8pm on Friday 22nd. Removal Saturday morning via Shanmullagh and the Grey Acre Road walking from his residence Donaghmore to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for 11 am requiem mass burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Carolan (née Murray) Drogheda, Louth

Bridget (Bridie) Carolan (nee Murray), Ascal-A-Trí, Yellowbatter, Drogheda. Peacefully at her home in her 95th year on 20th July 2022. Bridie is predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Ann (McGahey). Sadly missed by her son John (Josh), daughters Maureen and Bridie, sons-in-law Patrick, Frankie and Eddie, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Grace, Brooke, Niall, Gerard, Páraic, Ciarán, Mary, Seán, Áine, Brian and Martin, great grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Cepta and Emily, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday and Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church which can be viewed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Parishes have requested that masks are worn during Funerals please.

May She Rest In Peace