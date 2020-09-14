Deaths in Dundalk - Monday September 14 2020

The death has occurred of Alicia McCabe (née McMahon), Blakestown, Ardee, Louth

Alicia McCabe (née McMahon), Blakestown, Ardee, Co. Louth died peacefully, in her home on September 12. Alicia will be sadly missed by her loving husband Patsy, her daughter Patrice, sons John, Hugh and Patrick, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters and brothers Marcelina, Pat, Hugh, Anna, Mary, James and Harriette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Due to Government advice Funeral Mass Monday (14th) at 10am in the Church of the Nativity of our Lady Ardee for family and friends followed by burial in Ballapousta. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday at 10am via https//www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd. May she Rest in Peace.



The death has occurred of Jason Kearney, Ashling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, Louth

Jason Kearney died on Saturday, September 12, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his dad Hubert (Boo), brother John. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum Attracta (née Gray), daughter Nadene, sons Jake, Dillen, Brodie, grandchildren Evie, Nancy, brothers Fra and Dean, sisters Lorriaine, Julie, Michelle and Smantha, brothers in-law Anthony and Dan, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later. May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Kevin Fox, Saint Malachy`s Villas, Dundalk, Louth

Kevin Fox died peacefully on Sunday, September 13 surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Elizabeth and dear dad of Michelle and James. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, grandson Ryan, son in-law Des Mooney, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements later. May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Val Wynne, Avencoe, Cherryvale, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth

Val Wynne died peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on September 11. Beloved husband of Mary (née Gernon) and dear dad of Janet and Yvonne, He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother Gerry, sisters Marie, Kathleen and Eileen, sons-in-law Seán Mooney and Wayne Kieran, grandchildren Jamie, Leah, Keeley, Naoise, Seána, Donnchadh and Caithlín. brother in-law Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves his residence, Cherryvale on Monday morning at 10.35am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance then driving to the Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.Mass can be viewed by webcam link: churchservices.tv/dundalkholyfamily. May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Edouard Rabbat, Willow Grove, Dundalk, Louth

Edouard Rabbat, Willow Grove, Carrick Road, Dundalk died peacefully surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital on September 11. Edouard, much loved husband of Cathy (née O’Connor), loving father of Nadine and Sarah, son of Mona, and brother of Robert, Rita and Maya. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, mother in law Monica O’Connor, brother in law Brian, Patrick, Gerard and Barry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.His cortège will leave his home at 10.40am on Monday to St Josephs, Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Due to current government guidelines. Edouard’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk. May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Valentine Daly (O'Dalaigh) Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth

The death has occurred of Valentine Daly (Bhal O’Dalaigh), Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan / Blackrock, Dundalk / Coventry, United Kingdom. Of Daly Bros Carrickmacross / Dundalk and Ardee. Val passed away peacefully at home in Coventry. U.K on August 31 2020 in the loving care of his beloved partner Patricia (Paddy). He will be sadly missed by his children Laura, Tara, Aoife, Sadhgh and Tadgh, his grandchildren Caoimhe, Alice, Dearbhla and Merlin, our blended family of sons Adam, Rikki, Chris and grandchildren Lachlan, Anya, Callum and Lincoln, his siblings Gerry, Joan, Doreen, Mona, James, Angela and all our extended families, friends and Daly Bros colleagues.Please see the link below if you would like to donate to Val's Parkinsons and Dementia charities. www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/val-odalaigh. May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nancy Leegan (née Matthews), Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Louth

The death has occurred on September 10 of Nancy Leegan (née Matthews), Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Co. Louth, peacefully in her 94th year at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Francis, her daughter Dinah (McMahon) and son Patrick. Nancy will be sadly missed and remembered by her heartbroken family Josie (Smyth), Fran, Veronica (McCarthy), Gerard, David and Joanne (Conlan) her brother Michael, sister Agnes and Lily (Byrne), her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.



The death has occurred of John (Jack) McDonnell, Greengates, Dublin Road and formerly Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth / Haggardstown, Louth

Peacefully on September 10, in the dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. His loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by his wife Maura, daughters and sons Jenette, Jackie, Damien, John and Avril, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his grandson David. Funeral Mass was held on Saturday in St. Nicholas’ Church with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. May He Rest in Peace