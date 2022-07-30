Man arrested in connection with Lordship Credit Union robbery

Lordship Credit Union
A 31 year old male was arrested yesterday evening, 29 July, at Dublin Airport following his extradition from the United Kingdom.
The male was detained overnight at a Dublin Garda Station.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin at 10.30am, today 30 July 2022 charged in connection with the Robbery at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth on the 25 January 2013.
Greg Sloggett of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.