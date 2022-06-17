Community service for row outside Dundalk courthouse

A man who was found in possession of a knife after a security guard at Dundalk courthouse contacted gardai following a row outside the building, has been sentenced to 200 hours community service instead of a four month sentence.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan also remanded Michael Crilly with an address at Beechmount Drive, Cox's Demense, Dundalk to Trim Circuit Court where he had been sentenced over a fatal car crash, but remarked that she had no note of a suspended portion of that sentence being mentioned on his previous court date.

The original court hearing in April was told that the two individuals involved in the argument with the defendant, knew him and when he returned to the Market Square on March 25th last year, he was arrested.

He had 11 previous convictions including having drugs for sale or supply, and was jailed by Trim Circuit Court in February 2017 for dangerous driving causing death, two years earlier.

The defence solicitor said his client had cooperated with Gardai and was very remorseful for his actions.

He added he had spent a considerable amount of his adult life in custody, and the death of his father in August 2020 weeks before he had finished his sentence, had taken a lot out of him, as he was in Loughlin House prison and had not been granted temporary release to attend his funeral.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case for the preparation of a Probation report and was this week told the defendant was found to be a suitable candidate for community service.

After imposing 200 hours in lieu of a four month sentence, at the request of State Solicitor for Louth Fergus Mullen, Judge McKiernan remanded Mr. Crilly to appear before Trim Circuit Court on June 23rd, for the case to be re-entered as had he reoffended during the suspended sentence portion of his sentence, while under a good behaviour bond.