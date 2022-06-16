Bail refused for man accused of participating in Lordship Credit Union robbery

A man accused of a robbery in which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has seen "shockingly little" of his newborn son as he has been in custody having been refused bail, a barrister has told the High Court.

Sean Guerin SC said it "offends the dignity" of his client, Brendan Treanor, to refuse him bail and keep him away from his son and family in circumstances where his trial was supposed to begin in October but has been put back to January next year. He suggested that a "strict regime" of conditions could be attached to bail.

Brendan Grehan SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that there is an objection to bail under Section 2(a) of the Bail Act. The Act allows an objection based on fears that the applicant will commit a further serious offence if released on bail. Evidence in relation to that was given by Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern but the court ordered that no details of the application should be published.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath, presiding with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne, deferred judgment until June 24.

Brendan Treanor (34), is charged with participating in a robbery that occurred at the Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013. He was due to go on trial at the three-judge, non-jury court in October. His trial has been put back to January next year as the DPP wants to try Mr Treanor alongside James Flynn for the same robbery. Mr Flynn, (31), originally from south Armagh, is currently awaiting an appeal against his extradition from the UK to Ireland to face the robbery charge.

Aaron Brady (30) was found guilty of the murder of Det Gda Donohoe by an 11 to one majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court on August 11 2020. The father-of-one with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was sentenced to the mandatory term for murder of life imprisonment. As he had been found guilty of murdering a garda acting in accordance with his duty, the judge ordered that he serve a minimum of 40 years. Brady was also sentenced to 14 years for the robbery of €7,000 - a sentence that will run concurrently with the life sentence - at Lordship Credit Union.