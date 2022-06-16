Three men arrested over car hijacking in Dundalk released without charge

The three arrested arrested after an alleged car hijacking in Dundalk on Tuesday have all been released from custody.
A file will now be prepared for the DPP.
On Tuesday Gardaí received report of a vehicle hijacking which occurred on the Armagh Road, Dundalk.
Gardaí located the stolen car in the Carrickcarnan area and arrested three men in their 20s, 30s and 50s.
The three men were taken to Dundalk Garda Station and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The car has been taken for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.
