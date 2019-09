Dundalk FC won the EA SPORTS Cup for the second time in three seasons at The Brandywell Stadium last night.

The Lilywhites saw off Derry City 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Sportsfile's Oliver McVeigh was there to capture the celebrations of Vinny Perth and co.

Click here for match report.

Click here for Perth's reaction.