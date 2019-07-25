LGFA U16 All-Ireland 'C' final

PICTURES | Louth U16s celebrate their LGFA All-Ireland 'C' final victory

PICTURES COURTESY OF WARREN MATTHEWS PHOTOGRAPHY

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth U16s were crowned All-Ireland 'C' champions in Mullahoran last night.

As ever, photographer Warren Matthews was there to capture the scenes at full-time.

