PICTURES & REPORT | Muirhevna Mor hit Bellurgan for eight to keep NEFL Premier Division title bid alive

NEFL Premier Division

Muirhevna Mor 8-0 Bellurgan United

Muirhevna Mor thumped Bellurgan United, 8-0, in the Premier Division on Friday night to keep alive their title hopes.

Billy Smith and Tiarnan Mulvenna scored twice apiece as Paudi Hearty’s side swept Bellurgan aside.

But the scoreline was a harsh reflection on how well a young Bellurgan outfit competed for long spells. Indeed, a penalty from Smith was all that split the teams at the break, with Ciarán Sheelan having also rattled the goalframe from range for Bellurgan.

Stephen Finnegan - playing in central defence as opposed to his customary midfield position - also had an effort stopped by Michael Cooney as Jason McConville’s team chased a way back into the affair.

Though the game took a seismic shift early in the second half when Micky O’Kane fired past Robert Arthur from distance - with Bellurgan calling for an offside flag - before the Smiths, Billy and Martin, extended the advantage, the first of which again had United’s congregation appealing to the match officials.

Substitute Mulvenna registered his brace in some style, lifting over the advancing Arthur’s head and stroking home for his second, while Colin Finan and Gary Clarke ensured the Blues finished on eight goals.

The result moves unbeaten Muirhevna to within five points of league leaders Boyne Harps, with a game in hand.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Adrian Rafferty, Robbie Gavigan, Jimmy Cooney; Brendan Hughes, Philip Duffy, Cody Magill, Billy Smith; Martin Smith, Micky O’Kane

Subs: Thomas McShane, Vinny Smith, Nathan Murphy, Gary Clarke, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Colin Finan

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Owen Traynor, Mark Murphy, Stephen Finnegan, Seán Mathews; Shane O’Brien, Seán Maguire, Owen Armstrong, Saheed Ogunforuwa, Ciarán Sheelan, Tadhg O’Connor

Subs: Diarmuid Murphy, Joe Finnegan

Referee: Brian Murphy