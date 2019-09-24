SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
LISTEN | 'It's an incredible feeling being champions' - Dundalk FC title hero
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Jamie McGrath has been a star for Dundalk FC on their route to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title this season.
Afterwards, Keith Wallace caught up with the Ireland U21 international.
Listen above!
CLICK HERE FOR MATCH REPORT
CLICK HERE FOR VINNY PERTH REACTION
CLICK HERE FOR PICTURE GALLERY
CLICK HERE FOR ROVERS HIGHLIGHTS
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on