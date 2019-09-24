SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

LISTEN | 'It's an incredible feeling being champions' - Dundalk FC title hero

Keith Wallace, at Oriel Park

Jamie McGrath has been a star for Dundalk FC on their route to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title this season.

Afterwards, Keith Wallace caught up with the Ireland U21 international.

Listen above!

