LISTEN | 'We showed patience, maturity and a lot of character' - Paul Morgan reacts to Dundalk Gaels' win over O'Mahony's

Dundalk Gaels edged Sean O'Mahony's in Haggardstown on Friday night to earn their senior championship status for 2020.

The Ramparts men prevailed 0-12 to nine, with Éanna McArdle hitting five points.

Afterwards, Caoimhín Reilly caught up with Gaels boss Paul Morgan to discuss, among other things, how crucial it was for his team to win this Dundalk derby.

Listen above!