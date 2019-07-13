CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
LISTEN | Jubilant Joe Corrigan says Fechin's intent on avoiding ‘second year syndrome’ under Eugene Judge
St. Fechin's got their IFC campaign off to the ideal start last night, seeing off Dundalk Young Irelands in Stabannon.
Joe Corrigan struck a second half point for the Termonfeckin men and Caoimhín Reilly caught up with the No.12 post-match to get his thoughts.
