CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

LISTEN | Young Irelands' defeat to Fechin's 'very frustrating', but Peter Nixon happy to have 'another bite at the cherry'

Caoimhín Reilly, in Stabannon

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Young Irelands came up agonisingly short in Saturday night's IFC clash with St. Fechin's in Stabannon.

Sports editor Caoimhín Reilly caught up with Irelands defender Peter Nixon afterwards to get his thoughts.

