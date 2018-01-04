Friend of man killed in Dundalk shocked by his death

A FRIEND of the Japanese man who was killed yesterday morning after a knife attack told The Dundalk Democrat that she is in shock over his tragic death.

The female friend from Japan lived in Ireland for a time and met the late Yosuke Sasaki at a language school in Dublin. Sasaki is originally from Ebina-Shi, Kanagawa, Japan.

His friend said Sasaki lived in Dublin for a year before moving to Dundalk. She added that he moved to Dundalk last August and has been working at National Pen since then.

"I can't believe this happened to him," she said.

Gardai have recovered one of the weapons used in the attack in Dundalk which left one man dead and two others injured, according to Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan.

At a press briefing given by Chief Supt Mangan yesteday at 3pm at Dundalk Garda Station, the press heard that a Japanese male was found in an “unresponsive state” after being stabbed on the Avenue Road.

It is thought the attacks were “random” and “unprovoked” but gardai said they are also investigating a possible terror link. A motive for the attack has yet to be established.

An 18-year-old Egyptian suspect is being detained at Dundalk Garda Station for questioning and can be held for 24 hours. The suspect has been in Dundalk since January 1, 2018.

Gardai in Dundalk are being assisted by national and local units. Chief Supt Mangan praised people in Dundalk for coming forward with information relating to the attacks.