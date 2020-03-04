Dundalk Cllr Watters calls for repairs to storm damaged Carlingford Greenway

sfdsfdsfdf

Dundalk-Carlingford councillor Antoin Watters has called on Louth County Council to carry out remedial measures on the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway, following storm damage that has caused the removal of gravel and flooding on parts of the greenway.

Cllr Watters has shared some images and a video of the damaged greenway with the Dundalk Democrat.

Cllr Watters raised the issue at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, where he highlighted that as a result of the storm damage, over the past number of weeks gravel has been washed away leaving the walkway mucky and impassable in parts.

Senior Engineer Mark Johnston responded to say that the council would look into the matter and that it should be possible and that resurfacing the greenway with fresh gravel should not be too expensive.