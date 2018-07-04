Dundalk comedian shares hilarious parenting tips for the summer holidays

The latest video from Dundalk comedian Sinead Culbert will strike a chord with any parents who are doing their best to entertain children during the summer holidays.

In the hilarious video Sinead and her comedy partner Sue Collins, better known as the Dirt Birds, share their foolproof ideas for frazzled parents.

The short clip has already received over 29,000 views.

