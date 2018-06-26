Dundalk comedian's hilarious video shows how Irish people cope with a heatwave

The latest video from comedy duo Dirt Birds is sure to hit home with Irish people trying their best to cope with the tropical temperatures this week.

In the video, Sinead Culbert who is originally from Dundalk and Sue Collins chat in character from the beach about how they are getting through the heatwave.

One of our favourite characters, 'Dee from the town' appears at the end of the video and reveals that she's gone a bit overboard with the spending for the one week of good weather.

