WATCH: Dundalk girl Zoe Murphy shows us all how to celebrate St Patrick's Day

W

W

W

W

W

Dundalk girl Zoe Murphy is showing us all the true Irish spirit as she and her family celebrated St Patrick's Day today.

Her parents took to Facebook to wish everyone a Happy St Patrick's Day during these difficult times:

"Zoe and her sisters are so upset they don’t get to see any parades so they asked can they have their own parade at home, hard to pull off with a few minutes' notice and just whatever green we could find around the house.

"A lot of pain and suffering and hardship going on in the world right now, everything seems very dark so it’s nice to take a few minutes out and let’s the kids laugh and have fun even though we are quarantined with Zoes weakened immune system and chest. A day away from social media and the news and a little more full of singing, dancing, games, karaoke and sweets might be just what the Dr ordered.

"Thank you everyone for always supporting Zoe and sharing in her adventure, here’s hoping things get better soon and we pray everyone is staying safe."