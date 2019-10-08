Dundalk twins go viral with wedding dance video

Dundalk twins Lily and Lucy have gone viral after relatives uploaded a video of the talented pair performing a dance routine to the A Million Dreams song from The Greatest Showman at their parents' recent wedding in Portugal.

Local dance academy Crystal Ice Dance took to Facebook to share the video and praise the seven year olds for their amazing performance saying:

"Lily and Lucy our 7year old students dancing to “A million dreams” at their parents wedding in Portugal last week✨✨

"These chicks work so hard at their dancing three days a week as well as doing extra contemporary classes they worked so hard every week with our contemporary teacher Simone

"Well done girls we are Super proud of you both "

The video has also been shared on the Irish Daily Mirrors website where it has received over 77,000 views since it was uploaded yesterday.

Well done to the local lasses for their star performance!