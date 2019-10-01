LIVE: Watch Storm Lorenzo as it moves towards Louth

As the country awaits the arrival of Storm Lorenzo to these shores on Thursday, you can keep an eye on the storm's ongoing progress with our live tracker here - you can also scroll the timeline forward to see where it is projected to make landfall in Ireland

According to Louth Weather this afternoon Lorenzo has increased in strength from a Category 2 to Category 3. Sea Surface Temperatures are still up at 25°C and wind shear is low (less than 15mph), which are good for storm development

Of interest to us is the latest GFS run which has changed again and now shows Lorenzo right over us at 8am Friday.