05 Mar 2022

WATCH: Northern Irish actor makes unusual crisp sandwich on US talk show

Mary McFadden

05 Mar 2022 3:59 PM

A Northern Irish actor has made waves online after making an unusual crisp sandwich on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel. 

An essential component of every Irish picnic and widely touted as the ultimate hangover food, crisp sandwiches often contain just three ingredients: bread, butter, and crisps. 

However, Jamie Dornan - known for the 50 Shades of Grey series of films and, most recently, Belfast - has his own version. 

During the segment, he put the sandwich (which Dornan calls "a Tayto smashie") together by adding full-fat mayonnaise, five to six slices of ham, and an entire packet of cheese and onion crisps between two slices of white bread. 

Dornan recommends finding "the cheapest white bread you can find" and to "go heavy on the mayo" on both sides of the bread. 

He also advises against cutting the sandwich once it's "smashed". 

After trying it, host Jimmy Kimmel said, "I thought it was going to be good, it's about six times more delicious than I imagined." 

What do you think? Is Dornan's way the right way or is it all wrong? Let us know in the comments! 

