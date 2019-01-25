WATCH: Draw for Dundalk's all Time Great head-to-head polls

The nominations are in for Dundalk's All Time Great, and a shortlist has been drawn up - and from this evening our first set of head-to-head polls will go live!

We will be pitting our nominees head-to-head and you will choose who gets through to the quarter finals, the semi-finals and, ultimately, the final and be crowned Dundalk's All Time Great.

The draw was made this afternoon and here are the first round ties:

#1 Bríd McBride v Liam Reilly

#2 The Corrs v Rob Kearney

#3 Barry Kehoe v Tom Sharkey

#4 Amy Broadhurst v Jim Craven

#5 Jimmy Magee v Eve McCrystal

#6 PJ Carroll v Dorothy Macardle

#7 Gerry Gover v Peter Rice

#8 Steve Staunton v Martin Naughton

To read their profiles and to vote in each poll click HERE.

Polls go live on Friday evening at www.dundalkdemocrat.ie

Check out the video of the draw above!