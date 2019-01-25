Dundalk's All Time Great
WATCH: Draw for Dundalk's all Time Great head-to-head polls
VOTE FROM THIS FRIDAY IN THE FIRST ROUND OF OUR DUNDALK ALL TIME GREATS POLLS
The nominations are in for Dundalk's All Time Great, and a shortlist has been drawn up - and from this evening our first set of head-to-head polls will go live!
We will be pitting our nominees head-to-head and you will choose who gets through to the quarter finals, the semi-finals and, ultimately, the final and be crowned Dundalk's All Time Great.
The draw was made this afternoon and here are the first round ties:
#1 Bríd McBride v Liam Reilly
#2 The Corrs v Rob Kearney
#3 Barry Kehoe v Tom Sharkey
#4 Amy Broadhurst v Jim Craven
#5 Jimmy Magee v Eve McCrystal
#6 PJ Carroll v Dorothy Macardle
#7 Gerry Gover v Peter Rice
#8 Steve Staunton v Martin Naughton
To read their profiles and to vote in each poll click HERE.
Polls go live on Friday evening at www.dundalkdemocrat.ie
Check out the video of the draw above!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on