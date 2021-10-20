VOTE NOW: HEAT 4 of Louth's Next Superstar

****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****
Voting is now open in the first round of Louth's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting.
The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Paul Hayes, Director of An Táin Arts Centre, Patricia Duffy, the Director of Dundalk School of Music and Colette McGahon, Director at Opera Collective Ireland.
Winner of the competition will pick up a stunning prize from our sponsors An Táin, National Tile, Connect Credit Union, Cusken Ltd, Dundalk Bureau De Change and Specsavers. The prize is worth a whopping €1,800, including a €900 Shop Local voucher, €300 National Tile voucher, a recording session in the Lockup recording studio and the chance to perform live in the Spirit Store.
All voting will close on Thursday October 28th at 11pm.
