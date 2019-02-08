VOTE - SEMI FINAL 1: Amy Broadhurst v Steve Staunton - Dundalk All Time Great

Two local sporting greats go head-to-head in our first semi final of Dundalk's All Time Great, as boxer extraordinaire Amy Broadhurst takes on Republic of Ireland, Liverpool and Aston Villa legend Steve Staunton.

The prize on offer? A place in the grand final of Dundalk's All Time Great....

You have until next Thursday to vote for who you would like to see in that final...

GET VOTING NOW!!

