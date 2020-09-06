Ceramics at the heart of Culture Night 2020 at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk



Culture Night at An Táin Arts Centre looks set to be a gem this year particularly in light of the fact that fans of the arts have been starved of events for months now. Culture Night is an annual all-island event to celebrate culture, creativity and the arts and this year it takes place on Friday September 18. An Táin Arts Centre has a free programme of events planned for the night but advance booking is required and booking is by phone only to ensure that safety precautions are in line with up to date guidelines.

The programme of events for the night includes pottery workshops, backstage tours, late night gallery opening and an open studio with ceramic artist and An Táin Arts Centre’s visual artist in residence Etaoin O’Reilly at the centre of most of the night’s events.

6.00pm - 9.00pm | Pottery workshops with Etaoin O'Reilly



An introductory ceramics workshop exploring wheel work and free form building techniques. Make ceramic flowers, have a go on the pottery wheel, and learn about the ceramic craft.



6.00pm - 10.00pm | Late night gallery opening | The Thriving Flower



Ceramic artist and facilitator Etaoin O’Reilly is An Táin Arts Centre’s visual artist in residence for 2020. Her current practice explores the fading industry and skills of bone china factory workers. This exhibition of new work originates with the flower makers of Stoke-on-Trent. Since the 1970s, these highly skilled craftspeople have created the most amazingly intricate bone china flowers. Sadly - with flowers having fallen out of fashion - as the flower makers are lost to history, so too are their skills.



7.00pm - 9.00pm | Backstage tours with Paul Hayes



An Táin Arts Centre's Director/CEO Paul Hayes will be giving all access tours of the theatre, where audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of the building, and get a glimpse behind the scenes of a working arts space.



9.00pm - 10.00pm | Open studio with Etaoin O'Reilly



See An Táin Arts Centre’s artist in residence for 2020, Etaoin O’Reilly, work in her studio! Etaoin is a graduate of NCAD (2014), and of the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland’s Ceramics Skills and Design Course (2016). She is also a former artist in residence at NCAD (2016) and LSAD (2018). Follow her progress on Instagram @etaoinreillyceramic #antainartists



You can book tickets at the Box Office at An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk or phone 042 9332332. Spaces limited.