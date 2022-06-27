Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Generally dry this morning with sunny spells and just isolated showers.
Most areas will be dry for the day too with hazy sunshine though drizzle will appear by evening.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
Light to moderate southwesterly winds will back southerly and freshen into the afternoon.
Wet and breezy tonight with some heavy thundery bursts of rain leading to spot flooding.
Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong southerly winds.
