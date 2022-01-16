IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday

IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow
The dry and bright weather is set to continue for Ireland but temperatures look set to drop on Sunday night according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.
According to Met Eireann, on Sunday morning any patchy light rain and drizzle will quickly clear, leaving a largely dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze, becoming light and variable by evening.
According to Met Eireann, Sunday night will be dry but very cold with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees with a widespread frost setting in. Mist and fog will develop too in light breezes.
The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a bright start with frost clearing leaving a generally dry day with good spells of sunshine. It will become cloudier in the west and southwest later with a little drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally in a light to moderate southeasterly winds, milder though in the west and southwest under the cloudier skies and with breezier conditions.
