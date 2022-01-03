Met Eireann warns of snow and freezing conditions for parts of Ireland for tonight

Met Eireann is warning of snow and freezing conditions for parts of Ireland for tonight.

In an Weather Advisory issued for Ireland, Met Eireann says a mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight (Monday night) with a cold airmass following from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a cold and bright day with frost and icy patches clearing during the morning. There will be lots of crisp winter sunshine around, with just a few rain or hail showers affecting some western and northern counties. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be cold and largely dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees generally, but a degree or 2 higher in north Ulster, with a widespread sharp frost developing in light to moderate westerly winds.

In its latest weather forecast for Ireland, Met Eireann says it will stay generally cold up to the weekend. A spell of rain on Wednesday night will bring a brief milder interlude before the cold weather returns on Thursday. Showers later in the week will turn to hail and sleet at times.