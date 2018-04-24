Hasty’s heroics in Zurich had Dundalk on the brink - 1963

The Swiss media and public looked forward to Dundalk FC's visit for the second leg of their European Cup tie in 1963.

With Zurich three goals to the good following the first leg at Dalymount Park, where an estimated 17,000 paid in, they felt the tie was over.

Rather, the game's attraction revolved around a certain Dundalk attacker, Jimmy Hasty, who, of course, had only one arm.

And Hasty remained at the centre of the match, for reasons which could never have been expected. Having set-up Francie Callan for the match's opening goal, Hasty then put Dundalk 2-0 ahead, much to the discomfort of the home support.

This was the club’s first foray into Europe and they almost shook the continent to its core through Hasty once more; the deadly forward having struck the crossbar as The Lilywhites went oh so close to levelling a dramatic tie at three goals apiece.

Ultimately, Zurich sealed the tie with a goal towards the close. Although, Dundalk still made history by winning the match away from home with Hasty’s goal going down as the one that proved decisive.

Is this Dundalk’s most memorable European goal?

Is it the most memorable ever scored by a Dundalk player?

It's certainly a golden moment in the club’s history.