Mulroy's late goal sees Lannléire dethrone Na Piarsaigh in Kevin Mullen Shield

Kevin Mullen Shield semi-final

Lannléire 1-9 Na Piarsaigh 0-8

Ian Mulroy came off the bench to score a late goal and fire Lannléire into the Kevin Mullen Shield final.

The score was enough to dethrone Na Piarsaigh in the clash at Dunleer and set-up a meeting with Naomh Malachi in the decider.

Na Piarsaigh led 0-3 to 0-2 after opening 20 minutes and 0-6 to 0-4 at the end of first half.

Lannléire edged the second period and with five minutes left to play the sides were level 0-8 each, as the game hung in the balance.

Caoimhín Maher kicked Lannleire into a one-point lead and then Mulroy ran through to finish expertly past the Na Piarsaigh goalkeeper to guarantee victory for the home side.

Lannléire: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Brendan McEvoy, Briain McGuinness, Gary Monaghan; Andrew Dowd, Pierce Hawkins (0-1); Peter Fortune (0-1), Alan Murphy, Mark Dunne; Niall Lennon (0-3), Bob Murphy, Killian Gregory (0-2)

Subs: Caoimhin Maher (0-1) for B McEvoy, Paul Doyle for G Monaghan, Ian Mulroy (1-1) for B Murphy, Craig Devlin for P Fortune

Na Piarsaigh: Adam Molloy; John Galligan, Thomas Moran, Bryan Sharkey; Stephen McGuinness, Michael Woods, Shane Roddy; John Garvey, Jarlath Lyons; Robert Murphy, Mark Larkin, Tommy Muckian; Ciarán Murphy, Gerard Smyth, Eamonn McAuley

Subs: Ronan McCartney, Paul Mallon, Feargal Mulholland

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O’Raghallaigh’s)