Flores scores a cracker as Dundalk FC and Derry City draw at Oriel Park

Friendly

Dundalk FC 1-1 Derry City

Jordan Flores hit another cracker as Dundalk FC were held by Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday afternoon.

The Wigan-born midfielder struck past Peter Cherrie - who repeatedly repelled The Lilywhites across the 90 minutes - from all of 30 yards with 10 minutes of the second half played as Dundalk denied The Candystripes a morale-boosting victory.

Declan Devine’s Derry had taken a first half lead against the run of play, Walter Figueira finishing nicely past Gary Rogers having skipped in from the left wing.

The concession apart, Dundalk dominated when attacking the town-end goal, Stefan Colovic and Michael Duffy looking particularly lively cutting towards goal from the flanks.

Indeed, the pair linked up to good effect in giving Patrick Hoban the opportunity to level prior to Serbian Colovic dragging a shot wide, left-footed, from 16 yards.

Will Patching, eager to impress in the No10 position, and Flores called Cherrie into action before half-time as the play continued to flow one way without the scoreboard changing.

And, having opted for no interval changes, Vinny Perth’s men continued to apply the pressure, left-back Darragh Leahy’s acrobatic clip towards goal being tipped away by Derry’s custodian ahead of Flores, unchallenged, releasing a rasper to the roof of the net.

With all of 35 minutes to play at that juncture, the odds on Dundalk pushing ahead to win shortened dramatically, but as the closing half hour was disrupted by several substitutions, the sting seemed to be lost in a game which inevitably drifted towards a stalemate.

The closest The Lilywhites came to a victory score saw Hoban’s flick grasped by Cherrie.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon (Cameron Dummigan 75), Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy (Dane Massey 61); Chris Shields (Greg Sloggett 61), Jordan Flores (Joshua Gatt 75); Stefan Colovic (Daniel Kelly 61), Will Patching (John Mountney 66), Michael Duffy (Nathan Oduwa 61); Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 66)

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Jimmy Corcoran (gk), Seán Murray, Lido Lotefa, Taner Dogan, Andrew Quinn

Derry City: Peter Cherrie; Conor McCormack, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist (Mark McCrystal 72), Ciarán Coll (Colm Horgan HT); Ciaron Harkin (Ronan Boyce 80), Jack Malone, Conor Clifford, Joe Thompson (Gerardo Bruna 65); Joe Keaveny (Patrick Ferry HT), Walter Figueira (Michael Harris 80)