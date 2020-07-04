Louth LGFA
REVEALED | This year's Louth LGFA club championship draws
Louth LGFA secretary Angela O'Neill overseeing last night's club championship draw at St. Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
SFC group one
Geraldines (holders)
Cooley Kickhams
St. Mochta's
St. Fechin's
Newtown Blues
SFC group two
St. Patrick's (IFC winners)
Roche Emmets
St. Bride's
St. Kevin's/Hunterstown Rovers
Stabannon Parnells
IFC group one
Glen Emmets/Naomh Máirtín
Kilkerley Emmets
Clan na Gael
Ardee St. Mary's
IFC group two
Oliver Plunkett's/O'Raghallaigh's
Glyde Rangers
Naomh Fionnbarra
Dreadnots
Junior one championship final
Mattock Rangers vs Cuchulainn Gaels/Dowdallshill
Junior two championship
Geraldines B
Cooley Kickhams B
St. Bride's B
Clan na Gael B
Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets B
Two teams will progress from each of the senior and intermediate championship groups, while in the junior two grade, the top two in the pool stages will contest the final.
