REVEALED | This year's Louth LGFA club championship draws

Louth LGFA secretary Angela O'Neill overseeing last night's club championship draw at St. Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

SFC group one

Geraldines (holders)

Cooley Kickhams

St. Mochta's

St. Fechin's

Newtown Blues

SFC group two

St. Patrick's (IFC winners)

Roche Emmets

St. Bride's

St. Kevin's/Hunterstown Rovers

Stabannon Parnells

IFC group one

Glen Emmets/Naomh Máirtín

Kilkerley Emmets

Clan na Gael

Ardee St. Mary's

IFC group two

Oliver Plunkett's/O'Raghallaigh's

Glyde Rangers

Naomh Fionnbarra

Dreadnots

Junior one championship final

Mattock Rangers vs Cuchulainn Gaels/Dowdallshill

Junior two championship 

Geraldines B

Cooley Kickhams B

St. Bride's B

Clan na Gael B

Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets B

Two teams will progress from each of the senior and intermediate championship groups, while in the junior two grade, the top two in the pool stages will contest the final.