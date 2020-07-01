Louth drawn to face Leinster rivals in All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Louth have been drawn in a group with Leinster rivals, Westmeath and Longford, in this year’s TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship.

The Reds, who had been pitted against Meath and Longford for the Leinster Championship which has been postponed for the season, will sit out week one having been the third team pulled from the hat.

The championships are to take place across seven weekends, from October 17.