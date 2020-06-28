GAELS TALES | Pat Lynch selects his Stabannon Parnells and Louth all-time XVs

Club

Stabannon Parnells

First memory of your club

That would be back in the mid-80s when my father was over the team. We were playing in Mickey Reynolds’ field and the cattle had to be moved off the field so the game could go ahead. We, as a club, have come a long way since that.

Biggest rivalry

We would have a lot of rivals but I would say O'Connell’s would be the main ones.

Why?

We would have known each other very well as we all would have played underage together.

Behind the scenes hero

That would be the late Mickey Reynolds and my own father, Patsy; two great GAA men.

Most memorable win

The 1991 senior final vs Clans played in Dundalk. It was our first senior title in decades.

We stole it off xxx in xxx...

Has to be 1989 when we played Naomh Fionnbarra in the Grove in the intermediate championship. The game ended in a draw after we were awarded a controversial point. In the replay we came out on top and went on to beat Sean Mc Dermott’s in the final in Ardee. That win was the start of many more successes.

Dream Parnells XV

Brendan McConnon; Alan Lynch, Fiachra Bell, Mark Butterly; Martin King, Donal Murray, Colin Quinn; David Reilly, Ken Reilly; Stephan Gorman, Peter Donnelly, Aonghus Giggins; Peter Donnelly, Brian Reynolds, Gerry Reynolds.

Sum up your Parnells in one word

Magic!

Best memory of supporting Louth

When we beat Kildare in Drogheda in 1991 when Stefan White scored 2-4.

Best player you saw playing for Louth

Paddy Keenan.

Your Louth team of all-time.

Niall O'Donnell; David Reilly, David Mulligan, Ray Finnegan; John O’Brien, Stephen Melia, Peter Fitzpatrick; Ken Reilly, Paddy Keenan; Alan Doherty, Colin Kelly, Mark Stanfield; Darren Clarke, Stefan White, Patrick Butterly.

